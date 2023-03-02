India v Australia Tests - Men

Lyon puts Australia within reach as tricky chase looms

An incredible eight-wicket haul from Nathan Lyon has put Australia within reach of a rare Test victory in India after another action-packed day in Indore

Louis Cameron at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

2 March 2023, 10:42 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo