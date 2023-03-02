Lyon puts Australia within reach as tricky chase looms

Lyon’s masterful 8-for quells Pujara-led India

Two jaw-dropping catches and one of Nathan Lyon's finest bowling performances have put Australia on the brink of a rare Test victory in India and seen them take prime position to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Lyon pushed through cramps in Indore's dying light to crack open a gripping Test match played on one of the more vicious surfaces seen in recent times, snagging the second-best figures of his career (8-64, behind only his 8-50 in Bangalore in 2017) in what is shaping as a low-scoring thriller.

With Australia needing a win in either of the last two Tests of this series to seal their spot in the WTC decider later this year, the 35-year-old’s tireless spell has set up a tense final-day run chase of 76 for the visitors.

Marnus Labuschagne's last-session dropped catch off Cheteshwar Pujara, shortly after the right-hander had brought up his 16th score of 50 or more against Australia, looked set to haunt his side.

But the fielding heroics of Steve Smith, after Usman Khawaja’s equally brilliant grab earlier in the day, proved instrumental.

Smith's stunning leg slip hanger ends Pujara's stay

Smith’s was a one-hander going to his right at leg-slip to see the back of Pujara, who had batted 142 balls to be the only India batter to come to terms with the perilous batting conditions.

A dramatic spell of reverse swing bowling in the morning from Umesh Yadav (3-12 from five overs) had restricted Australia's advantage to just 88 runs, erased by India's top-order for the loss of four wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara again proved a thorn in Australia’s side // Getty

And when Pujara and Sheryas Iyer (26 off 27) then put the Aussies on the back foot and brought the Holkar Stadium to life by pummelling 32 runs in the first four overs after tea, India - yet again in this series - appeared as though they might get out of jail.

It was Khawaja's leaping pluck at mid-wicket, off an Iyer flick from Mitchell Starc, that halted their momentum and allowed Australia to regain control of a Test that has been played on a knife's edge.

Tumbling Khawaja breaks partnership with terrific grab

Khawaja, showing no ill-effects of the back stiffness picked up in his day one innings of 60 and which kept him off the ground for the first couple of hours of India's innings, took the catch with his fingers unusually pointing down despite being the ball being just centimetres off the turf.

It meant Lyon was allowed to keep the game moving in fast forward.

Shubman Gill capped an underwhelming return to Test cricket by missing a wild hoick to be bowled in the off-spinner's first over, while Rohit Sharma (12), Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16) were all deceived and trapped lbw.

Australia appeal for lbw against Ravindra Jadeja, later given out on review // Getty

Both Jadeja and Ashwin were victims of Australian reviews of not-out decisions made by Joel Wilson, with the latter sealing Lyon's 23rd five-wicket haul in Tests.

He took the final four wickets to fall, the last on the stroke of stumps, having earlier become the leading wicket taker by an overseas bowler in Tests played in India.

Matthew Kuhnemann (1-60) was more wayward 24 hours on from his blistering spell first-day spell but Smith kept his faith in the second-gamer, who rewarded him with the scalp of Virat Kohli (13) with a shorter ball that skidded on to his pad.

Lyon pins Rohit Sharma on the back foot // Getty

Kuhnemann should also then have had Pujara, but Labuschagne was unable to hang on to the chance at cover.

The only other second-day headache for Australia was their tail's continued inability to eke out late runs, or at least hang around long enough to allow a teammate to make some at the other end.

On this occasion, the tourists went from 4-186, with Green (21) and Peter Handscomb (19) set at the crease, to 197 all out. Umesh and Ashwin took 6-11 between them, all bowled or lbw, from the final 34 balls of the innings.

Australia collapse to lose 6-11 as India limit lead

The tourists' last four batters combined for only six runs from 20 balls as Umesh, playing his first Test of the series after India rested Mohammad Shami, sent Starc and Todd Murphy's respective off-stumps cartwheeling.

Compared to the frantic beginning to the preceding day when India crashed to 5-45 in a blaze of belligerence, Handscomb and Green's start to Thursday had been a serene scene of dogged concentration as the pair added just 30 runs to the overnight score of 4-156 inside the first hour.

Jadeja bowled unchanged through that period after his four wickets the previous afternoon, but gradually waned in effectiveness and it was not until his removal from the attack that the carnage recommenced.

Handscomb, who fought his way through 98 painstaking deliveries which included just a single boundary squirted off an outside edge off Jadeja, succumbed when Ashwin was finally introduced into the attack.

Green had been equally defiant in defence but there was little he could do with an Umesh delivery angled down leg that seamed back to strike him on the back thigh. Wilson triggered him and DRS showed the ball clipping the leg-bail by the slimmest of margins.

