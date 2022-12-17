Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

Patel has India eyeing first Test win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh are struggling at 6-272 at stumps on day four of the first Test against India, still trailing by 240 runs with Axar Patel taking three wickets

Reuters

17 December 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

