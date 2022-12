Gill, Pujara tons put India in dominant position

Opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have both hit centuries as India moved into a strong position to win the first Test after setting Bangladesh an improbable target of 513.

Gill hit his maiden century and scored 110 from 152 balls on Friday, including 10 fours and three sixes, while Pujara was not out on 102 to steer India to 2-258 before they declared their second innings.

Bangladesh then navigated 12 overs successfully to reach 0-42 and reduced the deficit to 471, with Najmul Hossain on 25 with Zakir Hasan on 17.

India racked up 404 in their first innings and then bowled Bangladesh out for 150, taking a 254-run lead.

Gill and captain KL Rahul gave the side a solid start in order to set a target out of Bangladesh's reach, adding 70 runs.

Pacer Khaled Ahmed had Rahul caught by Taijul Islam at fine leg with a short-pitched delivery on 23 to make the breakthrough.

But Gill and Pujara hardly faced any challenge from the Bangladesh bowling attack, which was without the service of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan due to back pain.

Gill brought up his maiden century off 147 balls, hitting offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through mid-on.

But he was dismissed by the same bowler shortly after that, trying to pace the innings.

Pujara, who completed his half-century off 87 balls, took the anchor role and brought up the next fifty off just 43 balls as he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a boundary through mid-on from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

It was the fastest of his 19 Test centuries.

India declared right after his century, with Virat Kohli on 19 at the other end.

Unlike the first innings, Bangladesh made a solid start as Najmul and Zakir punished the loose balls on a pitch that still appeared to be good for batting.

In the morning session, India took two Bangladeshi wickets early with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav registering career-best figures of 5-40.

Bangladesh were able to add just 17 runs to their overnight total of 8-133.

Kuldeep had Ebadot Hossain stumped for 17 to complete his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Axar Patel (1-10) then wrapped up Bangladesh's innings, having Mehidy stumped for 25.