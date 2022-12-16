Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

Gill, Pujara tons put India in dominant position

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have both scored centuries as India maintained their stranglehold against Bangladesh in the first Test

AP

16 December 2022, 09:42 PM AEST

