Pant, Iyer lead India recovery against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant smashed 93 as he forged a 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (87) to put India in charge of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The duo earned India an 87-run first innings lead that was cut by seven runs by Bangladesh's openers at the close on the second day.

Left-hander Pant smashed five sixes and seven fours in his entertaining knock as he and Iyer rescued India from a poor start to make 314 all out in reply to Bangladesh's 227 at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam (4-74) struck three times in the morning session before seamer Taskin Ahmed dismissed Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch to reduce India to 94-4.

But Pant, who raced to a 49-ball fifty, and Iyer scored briskly to drag India back into the contest.

Bangladesh did themselves no favours with some sloppy fielding, with both batsmen benefiting from missed chances.

Pant's concentration was broken when a fan invaded the pitch. When play resumed, Pant edged behind to be out in the 90s for the sixth time in his career.

Iyer was out trying to play a sweep shot against Shakib Al Hassan (4-79).

The tailenders added a valuable 43 runs for India, in contrast to Bangladesh which lost the last three wickets for eight balls.

India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chittagong.