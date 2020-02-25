Swashbuckling teen Verma leads India to another win

India's 16-year-old phenomenon Shafali Verma has provided the batting fireworks to help lift her side to an 18-run over Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup clash at the WACA Ground.

In reply to India's 6-142, Bangladesh put up a brave fight before finishing 8-124 in Monday's match.

The win lifted India (2-0) to the top of their group, ahead of NZ (1-0) and Australia (1-1).

Verma cracked 39 off 17 balls, with her knock featuring four sixes and two fours.

Jemimah Rodrigues (34 off 37) and Veda Krishnamurthy (20no off 11) chipped in with handy scores.

But it was Verma who stole the show at the top of the order, with the opener punishing the Bangladesh attack to all parts of the ground.

"It's amazing that a 16-year-old is playing cricket for India," bowler Shikha Pandey said.

"She's been given a free licence to play her game.

"There's another 16-year-old – Richa Ghosh – who also played today. It's amazing to see them doing what they're doing for us.

"It can only go up for them. I'm really pleased to have such young kids in the team. They're fearless. They do not play against names. There's no baggage. They express themselves on the field."

Bangladesh moved to 3-66 in the 12th over to give themselves a chance of causing a major upset.

But with the required run rate creeping up, they lost wickets at regular intervals to fall short of victory.

Nigar Sultana Joty scored 35 off 26 balls, while opener Murshida Khatun chipped in with 30.

Diminutive India spinner Poonam Yadav, who destroyed Australia's batters last week, snared 3-18 in another strong display.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network