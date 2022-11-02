Kohli stars as India hold off Bangladesh in last over thriller

Megastar Virat Kohli has hit new heights as India survived a Bangladesh whirlwind and an Adelaide downpour for a high-stakes five-run win in the T20 World Cup.

The Indians moved top of Group 2 while putting Bangladesh's semi-final prospects in peril in Wednesday night's drama-charged Adelaide Oval fixture.

India made 6-184 with Kohli (64no) becoming the highest run-scorer in World Cup history and the highest scorer in this tournament with an average of 220.

Opener Litton Das then blasted 60 from 27 balls in response before his team lost momentum during a 52-minute rain delay which reduced their target to 151 from 16 overs.

Left-armer Arshdeep Singh celebrates after delivering the final ball for an Indian win // Getty

Bangladesh finished on 6-145 with India (six points) moving ahead of South Africa (five points) – but the Proteas have a game in hand.

Bangladesh remain on four points, tossed in the 'mathematical chance' basket to advance to the knockout stages.

Litton smashed a half-century from just 21 balls and dominated an opening stand with Najmul Shanto: after the six-over Powerplay, he'd made 54 of 60 runs.

When rain halted play an over later, Litton had cracked three sixes and seven fours, and his team were 0-66 – 17 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score.

The rain delay left Bangladesh needing another 85 from 54 balls. And, on resumption, drama came instantly.

The first delivery following the delay saw Litton slip when turning for a second run and he sought treatment on his left wrist.

Next ball, he was run out by a direct-hit rocket throw from KL Rahul when diving to complete a second run.

The dismissal of Litton started Bangladeshi's slide and they lost 6-40 as India seized control.

Ashwin and Rohit celebrate the direct-hit run out of Litton Das // Getty

But Nurul Hasan (25no off 14) and Taskin Ahmed (12no off seven) kept Bangladesh within touching distance and with 20 required from the final over an upset was still an outside chance.

When Hasan smashed the second ball of the over high over square leg for six, the Tigers fans started to believe.

But he could only manage seven runs from the final four balls, with Arshdeep Singh (2-38) holding his nerve to deliver India a crucial five-run win under the DLS method.

Earlier, Kohli's superb 44-ball knock took his overall tally to 1065 runs in 25 World Cup innings, surpassing Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's 1016 runs from 31 knocks.

The Indian dynamo has now scored the most runs in this edition – 220 runs and dismissed just once.

Kohli's latest knock also extended a love affair with Adelaide Oval where he averages 75.58 with five tons and three half-centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Kohli featured in an explosive 67-run stand with KL Rahul, who blasted four sixes in smacking 50 from 32 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav made 30 from 16 deliveries.

India will be hot favourites to defeat Zimbabwe in their last group game on Sunday.

South African meet Pakistan on Thursday and the Netherlands on Sunday while Bangladesh play Pakistan on Sunday.