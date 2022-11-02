ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli stars as India hold off Bangladesh in last over thriller

Virat Kohli produced another gem as India downed Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-affected clash in Adelaide to take top spot of their T20 World Cup group

AAP & cricket.com.au

2 November 2022, 11:30 PM AEST

