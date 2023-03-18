India v Australia ODIs - Men

Rahul guides India home after Aussie batting collapse

Mitch Starc lead a spirited Aussie bowling response, but a batting collapse of 8-59 left India with a target they cruised to on the back of a 108-run stand between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

AAP

18 March 2023, 05:21 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo