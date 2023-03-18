Rahul guides India home after Aussie batting collapse

Rahul, Jadeja overcome Starc blitz for series-opening win

India have overcome a scintillating spell from Mitchell Starc to post a five-wicket win over Australia in the series-opening ODI clash in Mumbai.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs on Friday after suffering a collapse of 8-59.

Mitch Marsh top-scored with 81 off 65 balls, but the rest of the star-studded batting line-up failed to fire.

In reply, India were in all sorts of trouble at 4-39 and 5-83 after Starc (3-49) and Marcus Stoinis (2-27) tore through the top and middle order.

But a 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75no off 91 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45no off 69 balls) steered India to victory with 61 balls to spare.

The result gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with game two to be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

KL Rahul's 75no steered India to the win in a 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja // Sportzpics/BCCI

"We weren't expecting this when we rocked up, they're usually pretty big scores here," Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith said.

"I thought India bowled really well. We probably left a few out there.

"I think if we got up over 250 it could have been an interesting game.

"We were one partnership away from them beating us, and Jadeja and Rahul showed how to do it."

It was chaos early in India's innings on Friday as Starc weaved his magic.

Stoinis struck in the second over to remove Ishan Kishan lbw for three.

But it was Starc's double strike in the fifth over that threatened to bring India to their knees.

Starc trapped Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav lbw in successive balls // Sportzpics/BCCI

The left-armer trapped champion batter Virat Kohli (4) lbw with a pearl of a delivery.

Next ball, Starc sent Suryakumar Yadav packing in the same manner, reducing the home side to 3-16.

Rahul negotiated the hat-trick ball with a beautiful cover drive for four, but Starc wasn't done with yet.

Shubman Gill (20) was on two when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis off the bowling of Starc.

Starc eventually got his man, with Marnus Labuschagne taking a sharp catch at point.

By that stage, Starc had figures of 3-20, having bowled six consecutive overs to start the match.

When stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (25) hooked Stoinis to Cameron Green in the deep, India were 5-83 and looking shaky.

But from there Rahul and Jadeja took control of the match, with their steady partnership ensuring India cruised to victory.

Earlier, Marsh cracked 10 fours and five sixes to set an excellent platform for Australia after the visitors were sent in to bat.

But Marsh's departure in the 20th over resulted in a stunning collapse of 8-59 as Australia slipped from 2-129 to be all out in 35.4 overs.

Josh Inglis (26), Steve Smith (22), Marnus Labuschagne (15) and Cameron Green (12) all made starts without looking entirely comfortable.

Glenn Maxwell, playing his first international match since breaking his left leg in November, was out for eight after his attempted slog went awry.

India paceman Mohammed Shami was the chief destroyer with 3-17 off six overs, while Mohammed Siraj snared 3-29.

Mohammed Shami's second spell yielded 3-8 in three overs // AFP/Getty

Star allrounder Jadeja claimed 2-46 and also pulled off a sharp diving catch to remove Labuschagne.

Veteran Australia opener David Warner, who suffered a hairline fracture in his elbow during the Test series, was ruled out of the ODI opener but is expected to play in games two and three.

His absence on Friday was offset by the return of Marsh from ankle surgery, and the 31-year-old put India to the sword with a series of dazzling heaves.

Marsh reached his half-century in 51 balls, and he upped the ante after that to help lift Australia's run rate further.

But his hopes of notching his second ODI century were brought undone by Jadeja, who tempted Marsh into one big heave too many.

Qantas ODI Tour of India 2023

First ODI: India won by five wickets

Second ODI: Sunday March 19, Vizag (7pm AEDT)

Third ODI: Wednesday March 22, Chennai (7pm AEDT)

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkatt