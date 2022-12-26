Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

India sweep Test series against Bangladesh

India have completed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh after overcoming a batting collapse to secure a three-wicket victory in the second Test in Mirpur.

AP

26 December 2022, 07:02 AM AEST

