England collapse to hand India second T20

India have kept their hopes of drawing their women's cricket series against England alive with an eight-run win in the second Twenty20 international at Hove.

England looked set to wrap up the series when a partnership of 75 between Tammy Beaumont (59) and Heather Knight (30) guided them to 2-106, chasing India's 4-148.

But both fell in the space of two balls to spark a collapse and England finished short on 8-140.

It gave India the two points on offer for victory to close the multi-format series score to 8-6 with just the final T20I to come at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Superb India fielding was a key component of the victory as Nat Sciver, Knight, Sophia Dunkley and Mady Villiers were all run out.

Smriti Mandhana (20) and Shafali Verma (48) earlier gave India a strong platform with an opening stand of 70.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (31) and Deepti Sharma (24 not out) ensured a competitive target of 149 was set for England.