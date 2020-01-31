CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series
Kaur guides India to final-over win in tri-series opener
Heather Knight's career best T20I knock wasn't enough for England as Harmanpreet Kaur guided India home in the opening match of the tri-series
31 January 2020, 05:36 PM AEST
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a steady hand to guide India to an exciting final-over victory over England as the Commonwealth Bank T20I tri-series launched on a scorching day in Canberra.
England captain Heather Knight’s 67 from 44 deliveries wasn’t enough for the second-ranked T20I side in the world, as Kaur’s unbeaten 42 from 34 saw India chase down their opponents’ 7-147 with three balls to spare.
England were off to a shaky start at Manuka Oval, Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad removing openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt within the first three overs of the day.
However, Knight’s career best T20I knock, alongside an enterprising 37 from 27 from England No.6 Tammy Beaumont lifted them to a competitive total.
Controversy struck in the first over of India’s chase, with opener Smriti Mandhana handed a second life after being given out caught behind off Katherine Brunt, only for replays to reveal England Wicketkeeper Amy Jones had in fact dropped the ball.
Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 27 by Natalie Sciver in the third over.
Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then combined for a 37-run stand and appeared to be in complete control of the chase, reaching 1-52 at the end of the Powerplay.
However, after Verma was removed by Knight for 30 in the eighth over, England tightened their bowling and the required run rate began to increase.
With India five down and requiring 26 runs from the final three overs, Kaur remained calm and collected in the extreme heat at Manuka Oval, launching a six down the ground to seal the win and record her side’s fourth win against England.
England will be looking to bounce back from the loss against Australia on Saturday at Manuka Oval.
CommBank T20I tri-series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval
Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval
Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval
Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval
Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India
Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England
Final: February 12, Junction Oval
* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG
March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network