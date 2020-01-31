CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Kaur guides India to final-over win in tri-series opener

Heather Knight's career best T20I knock wasn't enough for England as Harmanpreet Kaur guided India home in the opening match of the tri-series

31 January 2020, 05:36 PM AEST

