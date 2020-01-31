Kaur guides India to final-over win in tri-series opener

Kaur guides India to final over win

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a steady hand to guide India to an exciting final-over victory over England as the Commonwealth Bank T20I tri-series launched on a scorching day in Canberra.

England captain Heather Knight’s 67 from 44 deliveries wasn’t enough for the second-ranked T20I side in the world, as Kaur’s unbeaten 42 from 34 saw India chase down their opponents’ 7-147 with three balls to spare.

Harmanpreet launches six to seal victory for India

England were off to a shaky start at Manuka Oval, Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad removing openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt within the first three overs of the day.

However, Knight’s career best T20I knock, alongside an enterprising 37 from 27 from England No.6 Tammy Beaumont lifted them to a competitive total.

Controversy struck in the first over of India’s chase, with opener Smriti Mandhana handed a second life after being given out caught behind off Katherine Brunt, only for replays to reveal England Wicketkeeper Amy Jones had in fact dropped the ball.

Jones drop sparks England catch controversy

Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 27 by Natalie Sciver in the third over.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then combined for a 37-run stand and appeared to be in complete control of the chase, reaching 1-52 at the end of the Powerplay.

However, after Verma was removed by Knight for 30 in the eighth over, England tightened their bowling and the required run rate began to increase.

QUICK SINGLE T20I Tri-Series: All you need to know

With India five down and requiring 26 runs from the final three overs, Kaur remained calm and collected in the extreme heat at Manuka Oval, launching a six down the ground to seal the win and record her side’s fourth win against England.

England will be looking to bounce back from the loss against Australia on Saturday at Manuka Oval.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network