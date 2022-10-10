Iyer ton powers India to win over Proteas

India's World Cup squad will play against a Western Australia XI in Perth today but overnight Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 113 in a 161-run stand with Ishan Kishan to secure a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the second one-day international in Ranchi.

Chasing 279 for victory, India lost both openers inside nine overs but Kishan struck 93 and Iyer produced a career-best knock to help the hosts romp home with 25 balls to spare on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, South Africa were 2-40 when Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) combined in a run-a-ball partnership of 129 as a 300-plus total looked well within their grasp.

After they departed, Heinrich Klaasen (30) and David Miller, who made 35 not out, scored briskly but the Indian bowlers conceded only 57 in the last 10 overs to restrict South Africa to 7-278.

Mohammed Siraj, who is seen as a contender to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, was the pick of the India attack, claiming 3-38 in his 10 overs.

England clinch tight win despite Warner, Ellis heroics

India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill before they could reach the 50-mark but Kishan and Iyer kept their chase firmly on course.

Kishan smashed seven sixes – three more than the entire South Africa team – but his 83-ball blitz ended when holed out to deep midwicket just short of his hundred.

Iyer stayed put to seal the victory with his 15th four and complete a brilliant comeback by an India side bereft of their leading white-ball players, who are in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

WA have named a strong squad for the first of two matches against India's T20 World Cup squad this week, picking six players with international experience – captain Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short and Andrew Tye.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Western Australia squad: Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, David Moody, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye.