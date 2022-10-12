India v South Africa ODIs - Men

Kuldeep picks up four as Proteas destroyed

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around South Africa's batters with the Proteas skittled for 99 as India easily won the third and deciding one-day international

Reuters

12 October 2022, 08:13 AM AEST

