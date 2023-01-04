India v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men

Debutant Mavi claims four as India claim narrow win

Deepak Hooda's four sixes and four wickets for debutant quick Shivam Mavi led the way for India as Axar Parel held on in the final over

AP

4 January 2023, 08:17 AM AEST

