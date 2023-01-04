Debutant Mavi claims four as India claim narrow win

Axar Patel has held his nerve in the final over in Mumbai to help India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in the first of three T20 internationals.

Patel restricted Sri Lanka, who needed 13 runs off the final over, to 10 with the visitors dismissed off the final ball for 160.

This was after Patel had scored 31 not out off 20 balls to help India reach 5-162 in their 20 overs.

Put in to bat on Tuesday, India struggled to get a good start. Opener Shubman Gill (7), vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Sanju Samson (5) were dismissed cheaply.

India were to 3-46 in 6.5 overs before skipper Hardik Pandya steadied the ship with 29 off 27 balls. He put on 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Ishan Kishan (37).

The duo were dismissed by the 15th over with India placed at 5-94.

Deepak Hooda slams one of his four sixes // Sportzpics/BCCI

Deepak Hooda then struck 41 not out off 23 balls, including four sixes. With Patel he put on 68 runs off 31 balls for the sixth wicket as India made good use of the death overs.

Sri Lanka were on the back foot as debutant pacer Shivam Mavi (4-22) struck twice early on. He bowled Pathum Nissanka (1) and had Dhananjaya de Silva (8) caught.

Dasun Shanaka scored 45 off 27 balls to resurrect the innings with Wanindu Hasranga (21 off 10 balls) they turned the game around before Mavi returned to dismiss Hasranga in the 17th over.

Malik dismissed Shanaka in the 18th over and though Chamika Karunaratne hit 23 off 16 balls the task was too great.

"The team [being] in difficult situations will help us in bigger games," Pandya, India's new T20 skipper, said after his first win on home soil.

"We, as a team, are quite good in bilateral (series), and that is how we will challenge ourselves."

The second T20 will be played in Pune on Thursday.