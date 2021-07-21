Sri Lanka v India ODIs - Men's

India edge Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

Tourists' tail wags impressively to secure come-from-behind three-wicket win in second one-dayer in Colombo

AAP

21 July 2021, 07:50 AM AEST

