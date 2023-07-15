Jaiswal arrives on international stage after unique journey

From selling street food in Mumbai to winning the player-of-the-match award in his Test debut, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal announced himself on the international stage in India's dominant innings victory over the West Indies in Roseau.

Following a breakout Indian Premier League campaign earlier this year where he smashed 625 runs striking at 163.61, including a 53-ball century, the 21-year-old was handed a Test call up after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped and Shubman Gill moved down to No.3.

India thumped the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs inside three days, a win set up by Jaiswal's 171 which helped the visitors rack up 5-421 before they declared their innings and superstar off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun them to victory with 7-71 in the second innings.

It was a stellar display by the young left-hander from Uttar Pradesh, who moved to Mumbai when he was 12. There he would sell 'pani-puri', a traditional Indian snack, for pocket money and sleep in tents until a coach took him under his wing.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his Test century on debut // AFP

The opener has impressed in domestic cricket and was adjudged player-of-the-tournament in the Under 19 World Cup in 2020 after which Rajasthan Royals splashed out 24 million Indian rupees ($A421,000) to sign him for the IPL.

With India looking for a left-right combination at the top, especially after Shubman Gill requested to move down to No.3, Jaiswal was picked to partner captain Rohit Sharma and the debutant impressed immediately at the Windsor Park.

"I used to think about playing for my country when I was young," Jaiswal said after collecting his match gong.

"Emotional moment for me but this is just the start.

"A lot of people have helped me in this journey. I want to thank each and everyone... I want to thank the selectors and captain for showing faith and allowing me to express."

Rohit said he never doubted Jaiswal's talent and during their opening partnership he kept telling the debutant he belonged at Test level.

"We knew about it (his talent). He's shown us in the past couple of years that he's ready for this big stage," Rohit said.

"He came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well.

"In the middle, it was just about having a chat, letting him know, 'you belong here'.

"That is the most important thing, because when you're playing your first Test match, you kind of keep asking yourself whether you belong here or not.

"His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking. My job was to just keep telling him he's done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle."

Ashwin's seven-wicket haul were his best figures overseas as West Indies were bowled out for 130 in their second innings in less than 51 overs.

It was Ashwin's eighth 10-wicket haul in Tests // AFP

Jaiswal's 171 was imposing considering West Indies made just 150 in their first knock.

Ashwin, the No.1-ranked Test bowler with a point to prove after being omitted from the World Test Championship final against Australia, and Ravindra Jadeja, the No.1-ranked Test allrounder, padded already impressive statistics with 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

Beside 5-60 from the first innings, Ashwin's dozen wickets in the match gave him an eighth 10-wicket haul in a Test, tying Anil Kumble's record for India.

Jadeja took 2-38 on Friday for a match haul of five wickets.

"When you have the kind of experience they have on these pitches, it is always a luxury," Rohit said. "Ashwin and Jadeja were magnificent, especially Ashwin."

It extended India's unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests after a seventh win since 2006. The second Test in the Port of Spain begins next Thursday.