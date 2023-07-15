West Indies v India Tests - Men

Jaiswal arrives on international stage after unique journey

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and champion spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred as India thrashed the West Indies by an innings to win the first Test inside three days

Reuters and cricket.com.au

15 July 2023, 09:35 PM AEST

