Deepti, Ghosh lead India past wounded Windies

India's rising teenage star Richa Ghosh has propelled her team to a comfortable six-wicket win over the West Indies, maintaining their 100 per cent start to the women's T20 World Cup.

Chasing 119 to win, India made an inauspicious start by losing three wickets in the first eight overs, but along with Harmanpreet Kaur (33), the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Ghosh (44no) took control with a 72-run partnership to ease them home with 11 balls to spare on Wednesday.

Stafanie Taylor top-scored for the West Indies with 42 from 40 balls while Shemaine Campbelle chipped in with 30, but after their second defeat in as many matches – and 15th consecutive loss in all T20Is – they now have only a slim chance of progressing from the group to the semi-finals.

To make a tough afternoon worse for West Indies, Taylor was taken from the field on a stretcher with an apparent recurrence of a back injury, while captain Hayley Matthews also appeared to pick up an injury and struggled to move late in the match.

Stafanie Taylor was stretchered off the field // Getty

Player of the match Deepti Sharma, who was a AUD$455,000 buy for UP Warriorz at the inaugural WPL auction earlier this week, took 3-15 to become the first Indian to the landmark of 100 T20 international wickets.

"That is a milestone, and I am happy with the achievement," Deepti told the host broadcaster:

"I feel good. What we discussed in the meeting and the plans I had against the West Indies batters, we were able to apply that in the middle."

Ghosh's mature finishing even overshadowed the return of India's star Smriti Mandhana.

The opener Mandhana, who was the most expensive buy layer at this week's WPL auction at AUD$595,000, was out for 10 on her comeback from a finger injury.

But from the moment she arrived at the crease at 3-43, Ghosh looked assured, stroking five fours in her match-winning knock.

Kaur was out just before the end, leaving Ghosh to smack a short ball through square leg for four for the winning runs.

The West Indies face fellow qualifiers Ireland on Friday while India take on England, who have also won their opening two matches, on Saturday - the highest-profile match at the tournament so far.

India beat Pakistan in their opening game, when Ghosh also showed her value with 31 not out to help seal victory.

"She has been great for us," Kaur said. "She is someone who can always pull the game for us. She is a very dangerous batter.

"She can express herself. We are happy with the results and the next game is very important. (We) just want to continue the rhythm."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)