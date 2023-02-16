ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Deepti, Ghosh lead India past wounded Windies

A comfortable win for India keeps them unbeaten at the T20 World Cup but trouble for the winless West Indies after their two key players both suffered injuries

PA

16 February 2023, 07:43 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo