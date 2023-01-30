ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023

India win inaugural U19 women’s T20 World Cup

After dismissing England for just 68, India made light work of the chase to hold the trophy aloft in Potchefstroom

PA

30 January 2023, 07:41 AM AEST

