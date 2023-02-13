Rodrigues, Ghosh guide India home over Pakistan

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have helped India make a winning start to their T20 World Cup push after a tense contest against neighbours Pakistan in Cape Town.

Needing 41 from the last four overs at Newlands on Sunday, this group B match between the traditional rivals was on a knife edge until the pair began to profit from some wayward bowling and several fielding mistakes.

Ghosh then clattered three successive fours off Aiman Anwer to swing the pendulum towards India, while Rodrigues went on to seal a seven-wicket win with an over to spare by driving Fatima Sana for her eighth four.

Rodrigues and Ghosh embrace after sealing victory // Getty

That took Rodrigues past her half-century as she finished unbeaten on 53 from 38 balls, while 19-year-old Ghosh contributed 31 off 20 deliveries in an unbroken 58-run stand.

Radha Yadav had earlier taken 2-21 as Pakistan were restricted to 4-149 after winning the toss, with captain Bismah Maroof anchoring the innings as she finished on 68no from 55 balls.

Ayesha Naseem clattered two fours and two sixes in her unbeaten 43 from 25 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand that added some late impetus but their total ultimately proved insufficient.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)