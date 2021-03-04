India v England Men's - Tests

Patel, Ashwin give India edge after day one

Spinners Akshar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin combine for seven wickets on opening day of fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad

Reuters

4 March 2021, 10:47 PM AEST

