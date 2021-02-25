India v England Men's - Tests

England in a spin as Rohit takes command

India dominated the opening day of the pink-ball third Test, spinning out England for 112 before Rohit Sharma cracked an unbeaten 57 under the Ahmedabad lights

25 February 2021, 07:39 AM AEST

