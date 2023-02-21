ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India through to semis as Australia loom large

Smriti Mandhana played the lead hand for India as they defeated Ireland in a rain-interrupted affair to book their spot in the final four

21 February 2023, 09:01 AM AEST

