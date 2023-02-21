India through to semis as Australia loom large

India secured their spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method win over Ireland in a rain-affected match at Gqeberha

The result sets up a semi-final against Australia at Newlands on Thursday for a place in Sunday's final.

Ireland were 2-54 in the ninth over on Monday, chasing 156 to win, when the rain fell, forcing an early finish.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies clicking nicely as Schutt eyes Newlands pitch

Ireland were left agonisingly short, having needed just five more runs before the rain came to secure victory.

The tight result mean that – barring a freak, heavy loss to Pakistan on Tuesday – England will qualify as Group B winners and avoid Australia in the semi-finals.

Instead, India will face the favourites and world champions.

For Ireland, who have never won a match in this tournament, it was a case of what might have been.

This was their 16th straight defeat and surely the most painful.

'Our cricket is clicking in all three facets': Schutt

Women's Premier League top pick Smriti Mandhana survived being dropped four times on her way to a match-winning 87 from 56 deliveries when India batted first.

India made 6-155 from their 20 overs, with Shafali Verma (24) and Jemimah Rodgrigues (19) the next highest scorers. Laura Delany took three wickets for Ireland.

"(The rain delay) kind of came out of nowhere and we weren't really prepared for it," Ireland captain Delany told BBC Sport.

"We hadn't looked at the DLS score at all, myself and Gaby (Lewis) were only looking to build a partnership and hit boundaries."

Ireland had made a disastrous start, losing their first two wickets for one run.

But Lewis (32 not out) and captain Laura Delany (17 not out) put Ireland back in contention before the rain came.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v Group 2 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Group 2 winner v Group 1 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)