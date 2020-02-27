Unbeaten India secure Cup semi-final berth

India have become the first team to secure their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a nail-biting four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne.

After the Kiwis won the toss and chose to bowl first, it was teen prodigy Shafali Verma who got India off to a dominant start, the 16-year-old surviving a couple of dropped chances to make 46 (34), which proved the backbone of her team's total of 8-133.

In reply, none of New Zealand's star top-order trio reached 15, and the match looked set to peter out into a predictable affair until a stunning late cameo from from Amelia Kerr (34no off 19) ensured the contest remained alive until the final over.

If Australia can beat Bangladesh in tonight's other Group A match, the trans-Tasman rivals will be set for a sudden-death showdown in Melbourne on March 2.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

