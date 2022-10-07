India v South Africa ODIs - Men

Proteas edge India despite Samson blitz

South Africa win the opening ODI against India by nine runs in Lucknow, surviving a late show of defiance from Sanju Samson

Reuters

7 October 2022, 08:38 AM AEST

