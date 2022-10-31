ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Ngidi spell puts Proteas on path to down India

Recalled quick Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets to rip out India's top order, who then compounded their woes with sloppy fielding as South Africa claimed a win in Perth

AAP

31 October 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

