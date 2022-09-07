Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka upset leaves India on brink of Asia Cup exit

India face elimination from the Asia Cup after losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets in their second Super 4 match

AP

7 September 2022, 07:42 AM AEST

