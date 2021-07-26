Sri Lanka v India T20Is - Men's

Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan guide India past Sri Lanka

Experienced pair and Suryakumar Yadav steer India to victory in the opening T20 against Sri Lanka

AP

26 July 2021, 08:34 AM AEST

