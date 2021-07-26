Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan guide India past Sri Lanka

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets as India enjoyed a comfortable 38-run win over Sri Lanka in their first Twenty20 international in Colombo

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka asked India to bat, and a 34-ball 50 from Suryakumar Yadav helped propel the visitors to 5-164 before Kumar played a big role in bowling out the hosts for 126 in 18.3 overs.

QUICK SINGLE IPL confirms schedule squeeze ahead of World Cup

Both teams are using the series to test new players ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, with the second of three T20 games on Tuesday following India's 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

India are without first-choice players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are in the UK ahead of their Test series against England.

It’s left a host of Indian Premier League stars to take the lead, including Yadav, whose half-century on Sunday included two sixes and five boundaries.

QUICK SINGLE Finch heads home, surgery looms ahead of World Cup

India captain Shikhar Dhawan also made a well-compiled 46 off 36 deliveries, hitting a six and four fours.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera had the best figures for Sri Lanka with 2-24 in four overs, while legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 2-28.

Newcomer Charith Asalanka kept Sri Lanka's hopes up with 44 off 26 deliveries, including three sixes.

QUICK SINGLE Fernando leads Sri Lanka to consolation win over India

But after he was dismissed in the 16th over, leaving his team at 5-111, Sri Lanka's lower order succumbed to the pressure of a rising required run rate.

Kumar finished with 4-22 off 3.3 overs, with fellow seamer Deepak Chahar picking up 2-24 off three overs.

Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya all picked up a wicket apiece.

The final two games of the series are on Tuesday and Thursday.