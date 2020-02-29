India thrash Sri Lanka, seal top spot in Group A

Two teen sensations have blasted undefeated India into the women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after a dominant seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

Having already beaten title contenders Australia and New Zealand, India were red-hot favourites to take care of their winless opponents at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Saturday.

They did just that, cruising to victory with 32 balls to spare and locking up top spot of Group A in the process with a 4-0 record.

Australia and New Zealand (both 2-1) will fight it out for second spot, and the other place in the semi-finals from their group, when they face off on Monday.

India spinner Radha Yadav had Sri Lanka in all sorts of trouble during their innings of 9-113 after they won the toss and batted first.

Nineteen-year-old Yadav captured 4-23, including the key wicket of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu for 33.

"I was just thinking to bowl stump-to-stump and just keep it simple," player of the match Yadav said.

"As a bowling unit, we did really well. I hope we can keep this momentum going."

Star 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma rode her luck during India's chase, being dropped twice during another blazing innings before she was run-out for 47.

Verma has had an incredibly consistent tournament with 161 runs at 40.25, but has fallen just short of a half-century in every match so far.

Sri Lanka battled hard but let themselves down in the field and will look to avoid a winless World Cup when they play Bangladesh on Monday.

"I think that score (113) is not enough to defend, 125-to-130 is better on this wicket," Atapattu said.

"We lost a couple of chances (in the field), we all know Shafali is a very talented young cricketer."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

