New Zealand v India T20Is - Men

India win T20 series against NZ after rain-hit tie

When rain meant play couldn’t resume in Napier, a chasing India side were on the exact par score under the DLS method

Reuters

22 November 2022, 10:39 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo