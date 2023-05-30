IPL 2023

Jadeja seals title for Chennai in thrilling, delayed final

Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL for a record-equalling fifth time, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans off the final ball

AP

30 May 2023, 07:13 AM AEST

