Jadeja seals title for Chennai in thrilling, delayed final

It didn't finish until 1.30am but Chennai Super Kings won a sensational Indian Premier League final against the defending champion Gujarat Titans off the final ball.

Chennai were almost denied by medium-pacer Mohit Sharma in the final over, with the Super Kings needing 14 runs off the 15th and final over (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method).

After only four from the first four balls, the equation shifted in Gujarat's favour with Chennai needing 10 runs off the last two balls.

But Sharma got his length wrong and Ravindra Jadeja hit a six, then got his line wrong and Jadeja hit a four to pull off a stunning win.

Victory gave Chennai a record-equalling fifth title in front of a patient 75,000 crowd.

They appeared in control as they chased a reduced total of 175 under the DLS method, after rain once again interrupted proceedings.

The final was washed out on Sunday and it didn't finally finish until after 1:30 am local time on Tuesday.

Chennai wobbled when captain MS Dhoni was caught first ball off Sharma with 22 still left.

But Shivam Dubey (32 not out) and, spectacularly, Jadeja (15 not out) saw them home.

Earlier, Gujarat made 4-214 when they were put in, thanks to 96 off 47 balls by Sai Sudharsan and 54 off 39 from keeper-opener Wriddhiman Saha.