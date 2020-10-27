Indian Premier League 2020

Mandeep, Gayle extend Kings XI hot streak

A fifth successive win for Kings XI Punjab led by an emotional Mandeep Singh and vintage master-blasting from Chris Gayle

AP

27 October 2020, 07:37 AM AEST

