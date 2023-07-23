Rain ruins Australia's ODI opener in Ireland

Kim Garth's Dublin homecoming in Aussie colours

Heavy rain in Dublin has ruined the opening match of Australia's three-game one-day international series against Ireland, with the fixture at Clontarf Cricket Club abandoned with a ball bowled.

Overnight precipitation meant the toss was pushed back while ground staff worked valiantly to dry the outfield.

But their efforts were in vain as the rain returned, with the match called off at 1.40pm local time.

Australia and Ireland will now hope to get the series underway on Tuesday, while the third match is scheduled for Friday, with all to be played at the same venue.

The scene at Clontarf Cricket Club on Sunday // Twitter-@IrishWomensCric

The Aussies have been joined by Tess Flintoff in Dublin, with the uncapped Victorian allrounder added to their touring party after Heather Graham was ruled out of the ODI series with a calf strain.

This is the first ODI series between Australia and Ireland since 2005, and Australia's first visit to Dublin since 2015.

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: Match abandoned

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.