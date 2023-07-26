Perry, Garth star as Aussies on song to crush Ireland

Perry, Gardner star as Australia cruise to victory over Ireland

Ellyse Perry fell just shy of a third one-day international century and Georgia Wareham took a career-best haul as Australia cruised to a 153-run victory over Ireland in Dublin.

Perry’s 91 laid the foundation and Ashleigh Gardner hit a rapid 65 off 39 as Australia posted an imposing 7-321 at Clontarf Cricket Club.

Kim Garth was given a warm reception as she took the new ball against her former side before leg-spinner Wareham picked up 3-33 as Ireland were bowled out for 168 in 38.2 overs.

Ireland first drop Amy Hunter provided the resistance for the hosts with a 66-ball 50, but after she fell the hefty target proved well beyond the hosts as they lost 5-38, their task made more difficult when wicketkeeper-batter Mary Waldron was unable to bat due to a calf issue.

Perry's hot streak continues with third straight ODI fifty

Australia had an injury concern of their own when Perry did not take the field in the second innings having suffered soreness in her left knee during her 99-ball knock, but the allrounder was moving freely after the game and will be assessed ahead of Friday’s final one-dayer.

"It was nice to get out there and just put a good performance out there," Alyssa Healy said after the match.

"That's what we've been asking for for the last six weeks and we haven't done it consistently.

"It was nice to see everyone have a proper crack today and do really well."

Ellyse Perry anchored Australia with her 91 // Cricket Ireland

After Perry and Gardner’s efforts left Ireland needing a world record chase, fittingly it was former local Garth who got the first breakthrough against her old team.

One of the biggest cheers of the day was reserved for the ex-Ireland quick when she took the new ball, but she quickly spelled trouble for the hosts when she had opener Leah Paul trapped lbw in the sixth over.

The right-arm quick proved a handful for her ex-teammates, finishing with 1-9 from her six overs including two maidens.

"She did fantastic," Healy said of Garth.

"She could have bowled 10 on the trot there.

"It's great to see her back here, she is smiling so much. To see her enjoy her cricket, it's really special to see."

Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter put on 89 runs for the second wicket before Gardner struck, removing the former for 37.

The dangerous Orla Prendergast (9) was dismissed cheaply by Tahlia McGrath, who had a second when she removed Hunter on 50 shortly after she brought up her half-century.

From there the wickets fell in quick succession; Wareham (3-33), McGrath (2-17) and 200-gamer Jess Jonassen (2-17) the multiple wicket takers as the tourists wrapped up a 153-run win in 38.2 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner boosted Australia above 300 with a rapid fifty // Cricket Ireland

After the first one-dayer was washed out without a ball bowled on Sunday, the sun was shining on Tuesday morning as Ireland captain Laura Delany won the toss and sent Australia in to bat first.

The hosts struck early; Phoebe Litchfield was dropped on naught but only added another two runs before she was caught off the bowling of Prendergast.

Georgina Dempsey (4-54) had the hosts up and about when she bowled Alyssa Healy (24) then had McGrath (0) chopping on a ball later, leaving Australia wobbling at 3-58.

Beth Mooney (49) saw off the hat-trick delivery and steadied alongside Perry but fell one run short of a half-century when she was bowled by Cara Murray, breaking their 106-run stand.

Perry’s own charge towards a century was ended when she was caught on 91, giving Dempsey a third, but Gardner kept up the hosts’ momentum, smacking a trio of sixes as she brought up a half-century off 32 balls.

Australia will look to seal a 2-0 series victory and end their seven-week tour on a high note when the third and final one-dayer is played at the same venue on Friday.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c)(wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Ireland XI: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wk), Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: Match abandoned

Second ODI: Australia won by 153 runs

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.