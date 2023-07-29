Ireland v Australia - Women

Young talent time: Litchfield, Sutherland ton up in big win

Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland hit theirs first ODI hundreds as Australia sealed a 10-wicket win without Alyssa Healy or Ellyse Perry

Laura Jolly at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

29 July 2023, 05:50 AM AEST

