Young talent time: Litchfield, Sutherland ton up in big win

Sutherland, Litchfield ton up as Aussies seal ODI series win

Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland have struck brilliant maiden one-day international centuries to guide Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Ireland in Dublin.

In the first game since 2013 not to feature either Alyssa Healy or Ellyse Perry in the Australia XI – and with Meg Lanning absent from this tour – it was the next generation who came to the fore at Clontarf Cricket Club.

Litchfield’s unbeaten 106 and Sutherland’s 109 not out saw the tourists reach their target of 218 in 35.5 overs, sealing a 2-0 series win.

Earlier, Kim Garth (3-34) and Ashleigh Gardner (3-38) led the way with the ball as Ireland were bowled out for 217 despite Orla Prendergast’s career-best 71.

Litchfield strikes maiden international century

The Aussies were dealt a double blow on the morning of the match when Healy was ruled out with a fractured finger and Perry will spend up to six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

But 21-year-old Sutherland, who had been biding her time down the order throughout the northern hemisphere tour and who had hit a fifty at No.7 in Southampton earlier this month, seized her chance when promoted to open the batting alongside 20-year-old Litchfield.

Litchfield brushed off a string of single-digit scores and got a life on 33 on her way to a half-century – her third in just eight career ODI innings – and Sutherland followed shortly after.

Sutherland added an ODI ton to her Test hundred at Trent Bridge // Cricket Ireland

With the Australian dugout – including Healy in her fluorescent vest on drinks duties – on the edge of their seats, Litchfield was put down on 96, but drove back down the ground for four next ball to seal a 108-ball ton.

In the process, the Orange product became the second youngest Australian woman behind Meg Lanning to have hit a century in an ODI.

Sutherland seizes chance at the top with maiden ODI ton

Sutherland joined her an over later, as they became the first Australian openers to score centuries in the same match since Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley in 1997.

Litchfield’s 114-ball knock featured 14 boundaries, and Sutherland found the rope 11 times in her own 101-ball innings.

Phoebe Litchfield raises the bat for her first ODI century // Cricket Ireland

Beth Mooney, promoted to No.3 in place of Perry, and stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath were able to simply sit back and enjoy from the sidelines as their younger teammates sealed victory with 14 overs to spare.

Ireland were dealt an injury blow of their own pre-game with wicketkeeper Mary Waldron ruled out of what was to be her final international game.

The 39-year-old, who has also represented Ireland in soccer and has officiated in the WBBL and WNCL, was still given a guard of honour at the end of the match.

Mary Waldron and her dog walk through the guard of honour // Cricket Ireland

With captain Healy out having fractured her left index finger for the second time in six weeks during Tuesday’s ODI, McGrath became the 18th woman to lead Australia in an ODI and had immediate success when she called correctly at the toss.

Sending Ireland in on a cloudy Dublin morning, the first wicket came via an unforced error when Leah Paul (3) stepped back on to her stumps attempting to pull quick Darcie Brown.

Garth accounted for Amy Hunter, caught by stand-in wicketkeeper Mooney on nine, shortly after to leave the hosts shaky at 2-22.

Prendergast joined Gaby Lewis to steady proceedings, putting on 66 runs for the third wicket before the introduction of leg-spin to the attack saw Georgia Wareham trap Lewis lbw on 35.

Prendergast brought up her first ODI half-century off 84 balls and was joined by her skipper Laura Delany in a 71-run stand.

But once both were removed, Gardner taking a catch off her own bowling to dismiss Delany (36) and Prendergast’s dreams of becoming the first Irishwoman to score a century against Australia thwarted by McGrath, the remaining wickets fell in quick succession.

Gardner and Garth wrapped up the tail as Ireland lost 6-25 to be all out for 217 in 49 overs.

Alana King and Grace Harris – making her first ODI appearance since 2016 – replaced Healy and Perry in Australia’s XI.

Both of the veteran Australians have also been ruled out of The Hundred, with Litchfield to replace her captain at Northern Superchargers.

Three members of the Australian squad will feature in England’s 100-ball tournament, with Litchfield joined at the Superchargers by Wareham while King will turn out for Trent Rockets.

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: Match abandoned

Second ODI: Australia won by 153 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 10 wickets

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.