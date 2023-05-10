Ireland v Bangladesh ODIs - Men

Proteas qualify for World Cup after first ODI washout

Abandoned match in Chelmsford between Ireland and Bangladesh, playing in the final ODI Super League series, sees South Africa's spot in India confirmed

AP

10 May 2023, 07:58 AM AEST

