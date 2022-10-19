ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland recover for crucial win over Scotland

Falling to 4-61 at one point in their pursuit of Scotland's 176, Ireland forged a remarkable comeback to keep their Super 12 qualification hopes alive

AAP

19 October 2022, 07:42 PM AEST

