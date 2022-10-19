Ireland recover for crucial win over Scotland

George Dockrell and Curtis Campher have blasted Ireland out of trouble and to a memorable T20 World Cup win over Scotland, keeping alive their team's chances of progressing to the next stage.

The pair shared an unbeaten 119-run partnership from 57 balls in Hobart, dragging Ireland from 4-61 in the 10th over past their target of 177 with six deliveries to spare.

Campher whacked a career-best 72 from 32 balls, his maiden T20 international half-century, while Dockrell hit 39 from 27 balls.

The win keeps Ireland in the hunt to make the Super 12 stage of the competition after they lost their opening Group B match to Zimbabwe.

"I had a clear game plan, just take the game deep … and luckily it was my day," Campher told broadcasters.

"Probably after about the ninth, 10th over we were getting momentum and we just tried to take momentum as long as we could."

Scotland, meanwhile, are 1-1 after their upset victory over the West Indies on Monday, with the top two teams of the group to progress.

The result appeared at long odds after Ireland's sluggish start in which they lost both openers inside the powerplay.

The required run-rate had ballooned to more than 11 an over when Campher and Dockrell combined.

The pair really got the chase rolling in the 13th over, taking 18 runs from spinner Mark Watt, who had previously bowled tightly.

Campher, who also picked up an economical 2-9 from two overs with the ball, sealed the six-wicket win with three straight fours through the off-side.

"It was pretty special. I can't remember as an important partnership as that," Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said.

"I was up in the viewing area upstairs and none of us were budging until we needed one to win."

Earlier, Scotland won the toss and posted 5-176, headlined by 86 off 55 balls from opener Michael Jones.

Jones, playing in just his third T20 international, hit the highest score by a Scotland player at a 20-over World Cup and was well supported by Matthew Cross (28 from 21) and captain Richie Berrington (37 from 27).

One of Jones' four sixes landed on the Blundstone Arena roof, while another went out of the ground on the hill side.

"We're pretty happy with the first innings score, perhaps we missed out on a few towards the back end," Berrington said.

"The boys up front were excellent getting those early wickets. I thought it was an exceptional knock from Curtis, so credit to them.

"We'll learn ... and come back strong in the last game against Zimbabwe."