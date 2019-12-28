Proteas fume as Archer avoids sanction in no-ball drama

Archer's beamers, England collapse in dramatic day

England paceman Jofra Archer has escaped being banned from bowling for the rest of the first Test against South Africa after he delivered two successive beamers late in the twilight at the end of a frustrating day for his team.

Archer bowled two full tosses at South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of the day which were both no-balled by square leg umpire Paul Reiffel, only for his decision on the second no-ball to be rescinded.

Anrich Nortje hit the deck to avoid Archer's beam balls // Getty

Two successive no-balls for beamers would have meant Archer, key to England's ambitions in the four-Test series, would not be allowed to bowl for the remainder of South Africa's second innings.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher approached match referee Andy Pycroft after the close of play but there was no immediate statement on what transpired.

"The match referee has deferred the situation for comment to the International Cricket Council communications department. We have been asked to leave it to them," said a South African team spokesperson.

The drama unfolded as England were left frustrated in their bid to remove Nortje, who had been sent out to bat when South Africa's fourth wicket of the second innings fell with some 20 minutes left of the day's play.

Umpire Reiffel, standing at square leg, signalled no-ball when an attempted slower ball by the England fast bowler went past nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of a dramatic day during which 15 wickets fell.

The next delivery also was high and full, which had Nortje falling to the turf to avoid being hit, as Archer again tried to bowl his slower "knuckle" ball.

Umpire Reiffel appeared to start signalling another no-ball, which could have resulted in Archer not being allowed to bowl again according to ICC regulations. But he seemed to quickly check his signal after England protests.

Archer appeals to square leg umpire Paul Reiffel after a second full toss // Getty

The umpires spoke to Archer and seemed to accept it was a botched attempt at a slower ball rather than a malicious delivery, as the over was called.

"There was a little bit of conversation going on after the game," said South African opening bowler Vernon Philander.

"The umpires have to deal with it. Hopefully they will make the right call."

Although Philander said it was a matter for the umpires he offered his own opinion.

"I suppose if you're at square leg and you call no-ball you've got to stand your ground. At no time did they actually cancel it," he said.

"For me it's plain and simple. You are setting an example for the rest of the people looking into this game. You have to make the right call. Are you going to tolerate it at another game or are we going to put a stop to it right here?"

England argued that Nortje made it look worse by falling to the ground as the ball flew past him, with batsman Joe Denly saying he was surprised Archer would try two slower balls in a row, but felt the second delivery dipped markedly and "just missed the stumps".

South Africa finished a gripping second day's play at Centurion's SuperSport Park with an overall lead of 175 runs with six second innings wickets remaining.

Fifteen wickets fell for 260 runs during the day, with England succumbing to a relentless Vernon Philander-inspired South African bowling performance.

Philander took 4-16 in 14.2 overs as South Africa appeared to have taken control by bowling out England for 181, a first innings lead of 103.

But England struck hard at the start of the second innings. South Africa were 4-72 at the close on a pitch which has proved difficult for batsmen throughout.

England No.3 Joe Denly had to survive outstanding bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Philander, who dismissed opening batsman Rory Burns and did not concede a run in a five-over opening spell.

"They are two world-class bowlers and they made it very hard work," said Denly, who made 50.

"I think it's a new-ball wicket and if we can get through the new ball in the second innings relatively unscathed I'll back ourselves to chase down a target of hopefully less than 300."

Philander, 34, who has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the four-Test series, produced a master class of control to complement the strike power of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada (3-68) and Anrich Nortje (2-47).

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock equalled the South African Test record by holding six catches, a feat which had been accomplished six times before – on four occasions by new head coach Mark Boucher.

"It was the consistency of hitting that right area," said Philander, who suggested South Africa might have bowled out England for a lower total.

"At times we bowled a little bit too short and offered them a bit too much just after lunch."

Philander said it was a pitch on which it "was really tough to score".

He said that if South Africa could set England 300 or more they would "probably be in the safe zone." He said he hoped the pitch, already offering sideways movement and some uneven bounce, would continue to deteriorate.

Denly shared in partnerships of 55 for the third wicket with captain Joe Root (29) and 72 for the fourth wicket with Ben Stokes (35).

England collapsed, however, after Denly was caught behind off an inside edge to give allrounder Dwaine Pretorius his first Test wicket. From a promising position at 3-142, England lost their last seven wickets for 39 runs.

Wickets continued to fall when South Africa batted again. James Anderson, who dismissed Dean Elgar with the first ball of the match on Thursday, again claimed a wicket in his first over when Aiden Markram played around his pads and was leg before wicket.

Zubayr Hamza was caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler down the leg side before Elgar was caught behind for 22 off Archer's second ball to reduce South Africa to 3-29.