Bairstow bludgeons Proteas ahead of Big Bash stint

England's Jonny Bairstow tuned up for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars by bludgeoning a brilliant unbeaten 86 from 48 balls as the tourists chased down 180 to beat South Africa by five wickets with four balls to spare in the first Twenty20 International at Newlands.

Sent into bat, South Africa posted a respectable 6-179 in their 20 overs in Friday's contest, before claiming early wickets to have England in trouble in their reply.

But Bairstow, batting in an unfamiliar No.4 position, led the fightback as he sat deep in his crease and smashed nine fours and four sixes with the kind of exquisite timing few other batsmen found on the day.

The win will be pleasing for captain Eoin Morgan, who said this week he did not know his best XI in the shortest format but could already have had some questions answered ahead of the second fixture in the three-match series in Paarl on Sunday.

It will also warm the hearts of Stars fans, who will get their chance to see Bairstow play in the BBL this season for the first time following the six-match limited-overs series in South Africa.

While he usually opens the batting, Bairstow insisted he had no intention of letting his ego get in the way after embracing his ever-changing role.

"You've got two choices, you can be disgruntled by it or you can use the experiences you've had previously - in Test cricket, in one-day cricket, in T20s, in the IPL, for England - and put it all together in the best way possible," he said.

"Batting in a new position is something you have to enjoy. Having played different formats of the game in different positions, having previously opened the batting or batted at six, I think you learn to craft your innings in different ways."

The Proteas' innings was anchored by the experienced Faf du Plessis (58 from 40 balls), who was especially brutal on Tom Curran (1-55), smashing the England seamer for 24 runs in his second over that contributed to the bowler's most expensive figures in international Twenty20 cricket.

Brother Sam Curran (3-28) exacted some family revenge when he had Du Plessis caught on the boundary by Chris Jordan and was the pick of the visitors' attack with his career-best figures, and clever change of pace and ability to surprise with the short ball on a slow wicket.

Quinton de Kock (30 from 23 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (37 from 28 balls) also provided useful runs for the home side.

England were in early trouble in their reply, losing Jason Roy (0) second ball to George Linde as South Africa took pace off the ball at the start of the innings.

When Jos Buttler (7) and Dawid Malan (19) fell, the visitors had slumped to 3-34 in the sixth over.

But Bairstow and Ben Stokes (37 from 27 balls) rallied, putting on 85 in 8.4 overs for the fourth wicket to drag England back into the contest.

England still needed 51 from the final four overs, but when Beuran Hendricks conceded 28 runs in his last over, the game swung heavily in their favour.