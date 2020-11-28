South Africa v England T20Is - Men's

Bairstow bludgeons Proteas ahead of Big Bash stint

New Melbourne Stars recruit Jonny Bairstow, batting in an unfamiliar No.4 spot, played a match-winning hand in England's first T20 victory over South Africa

AAP & Cricket Network

28 November 2020, 08:09 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo