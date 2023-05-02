Hazlewood returns to help RCB defend miniscule total

Josh Hazlewood made a successful return to action four months since injuring his Achilles during the Sydney Test in January, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore defend a small total in the Indian Premier League.

The fast bowler bowled three excellent overs in RCB's win over the Lucknow Super Giants to see the visitors win by 18 runs despite posting just 9-126.

Hazlewood has been working with Cricket Australia medics on a recuperation programme designed to get him on the pitch for the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on June 7, and the subsequent Ashes series.

Monday's T20 was a significant step on that road.

Bowling in the power play before returning at the death he took 2-15 as LSG were bowled out for 108, 18 runs short.

"It has been a long layoff," Hazlewood said of his four-month lay-off. "I was excited more than nervous. It is great to be back out here, in front of some good fans, and have a good hitout."

Hazlewood took 20 wickets at 21.85 in four Tests during the last Ashes tour in 2019, but has played only 11 of Australia's subsequent 28 Tests due to muscular ailments. When he has played he has remained a threat picking up 28 wickets at 22.26.

Bowling the second over on Tuesday morning (AEDT) he did not concede a run until a single was taken off the last ball of his first over. He removiong opener Ayush Badoni thanks to a sharp Virat Kohli catch, before Aussie teammate Marcus Stoinis smashed him for a straight six.

The 32-year-old returned late to remove tail-ender Naveen ul-Haq in the penultimate over of the match.

Stoinis, who has had an injury concern of his own but played despite hurting his finger last week, perished for 13 as LSK lost wickets regularly. Glenn Maxwell, who had been dismissed for four when batting, took a key wicket of Krundal Pandya in his one over for three runs.

LSK were not helped by opener and captain KL Rahul having to bat last due to injury. He faced three balls without scoring and will be a concern for India ahead of the WTC decider.

"It is a sad thing. He pulled his hip flexor, I guess," said Pandya. "I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it."

Faf du Plessis (44) and Virat Kohli (31) were the only batsmen to look comfortable in Lucknow and their opening partnership of 62 was the difference for RCB.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale