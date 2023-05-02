IPL 2023

Hazlewood returns to help RCB defend miniscule total

Fast bowler takes important step towards proving fitness for Test campaign in the UK by snaring two wickets in three overs in low-scoring IPL clash

AAP

2 May 2023, 07:35 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo