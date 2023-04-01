IPL 2023

Williamson carried off with knee injury in IPL opener

New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson's debut for new franchise Gujarat Titans turned sour with a knee injury while fielding on the boundary

AAP

1 April 2023, 08:06 AM AEST

