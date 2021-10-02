IPL 2021

KL Rahul guides Punjab to crucial IPL win

Chris Gayle may have flown off to prepare for the World Cup but Punjab didn't miss him as KL Rahul guided them to a five-wicket win over Kolkata

AP

2 October 2021, 06:42 AM AEST

