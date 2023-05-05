Chakravarthy's three overs prove a mystery to Hyderabad

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has bowled a remarkable three-over spell as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in the Indian Premier League.

Chakravarthy finished with 1-20 in four overs and defended nine runs off the final six deliveries, conceding only three, as Hyderabad were restricted to 8-166 on Thursday.

This was after Rinku Singh's 46 off 35 balls had helped Kolkata reach 9-171.

Kolkata had made a poor start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz falling for a first-ball duck, even as Jason Roy made 20 off 19 balls.

Andre Russell took a crucial wicket and made a vital 24 runs // AFP

Marco Jansen struck twice, picking up both Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer for seven runs, with the score at 2-16.

Roy's early dismissal left a tough rebuilding job for the incoming batters but Singh and skipper Nitish Rana (42) added 61 off 40 balls for the fourth wicket to resurrect the Kolkata innings.

At 4-96, the job was only half done when Rana was out caught and bowled to Aiden Markram in the 12th over.

Singh then put on vital partnerships with the lower-middle order batters, most prominently 31 off 18 balls with Andre Russell (24).

Russell hit two sixes but Hyderabad kept striking at regular intervals and Kolkata's scoring rate never picked any real momentum.

Hyderabad got off to a slow start in reply, openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma only putting on 29 off 17 balls.

Pacers Vaibhav Arora (2-32) and Shardul Thakur (2-23) picked up four wickets to rock the Hyderabad line-up, while Russell dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 20.

The big blow came when left-arm spinner Anukul Roy trapped Harry Brook lbw for a four-ball duck – another failure for the England star.

The middle-order propelled Hyderabad's innings with skipper Markram and Heinrich Klaasen putting on 70 off 47 balls for the fifth wicket.

But that's where the game turned for Kolkata with both set batters dismissed in the space of three overs.

Chakravarthy then squeezed the line-up, bowling 18 out of the last 30 deliveries, and sending down eight dot balls.

Abdul Samad kept the chase ticking as he scored 21 off 18 balls, with three fours, but he holed out to deep midwicket in the final over and Hyderabad fell short again.

Kolkata's win keeps their hopes for play-off qualification alive and they now have eight points from 10 games – good enough for eighth place.

