IPL 2023

Chakravarthy's three overs prove a mystery to Hyderabad

Varun Chakravarthy has delivered three brilliant overs to spin Kolkata Knight Riders to a crucial five-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

AP

5 May 2023, 08:20 AM AEST

