IPL 2023

Rinku hits sixes off last five balls for unreal IPL win

Rinku Singh has been hailed as "Lord Rinku" after hitting five sixes off the final five balls to earn a win for Kolkata against Gujarat in Ahmedabad

AAP

10 April 2023, 07:17 AM AEST

