IPL 2023

Spinners run riot as Knight Riders down Maxwell's RCB

Kolkata's spinners took nine of the 10 wickets, including Australian Glenn Maxwell, as the Knight Riders smashed a misfiring Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs

AP

7 April 2023, 07:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo