Yadav's second ODI hat-trick downs Windies

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates second ODI hat-trick

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav became India's first bowler to claim two international hat-tricks on Wednesday completing the feat in the second ODI against the West Indies.

Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner, claimed his first against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2017.

And on Wednesday night in Visakhapatnam he sent back Shai Hope for 78, Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) on the final three deliveries of his eighth over to record his second ODI hat-trick.

India's Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami all have ODI hat-tricks, but Kuldeep is the only Indian to have done it twice.

He's not the first overall to take more than one ODI hat-trick, with Sri Lanka superstar Lasith Malinga having completed the feat three times in his career.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) and Trent Boult (New Zealand) have all collected two ODI hat-tricks.

The 25-year-old Yadav, who also took a hat-trick for India in under-19 cricket, has taken 99 wickets in 55 ODI matches since his debut in 2017.

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed 159 in a power packed batting show to set up India's 107-run series-levelling win against the West Indies before Yadav's heroics.

Sharma put on 227 runs with opening partner KL Rahul, who made 102, as India amassed 5-387 batting first.

Yadav's hat-trick helped bowl out the West Indies for 280 in 43.3 overs.

Yadav returned figures of 3-52 with his left-arm wrist spin, while Shami also took three wickets.

Rohit remained the hero with his seventh century of the year, taking him past skipper Virat Kohli as the top ODI run-getter in 2019 with 1427 runs off 27 matches.

"What's been good is in the last three games, including the one at Wankhede (third Twenty20 against West Indies) and first two ODIs, we've batted well in the first half," said Kohli.

"It's always good to get 40-50 extra. Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up."

Kohli, who flopped with a first-ball duck, has scored 1292 runs in 25 ODI matches.

Shreyas Iyer also tore into the West Indies attack with a 32-ball 53 as he hit Roston Chase for 31 runs – including four sixes and one four – in the 47th over.

He had a 73-run fourth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who hit 39 off 16 deliveries.

Rohit, who was dropped on 70 by Shimron Hetmyer, was slow out of the blocks but got into his stride after reaching 50 off 67 deliveries.

The attacking batsman soon overtook his partner, who had raised his fifty in 46 balls, and went on to complete his 28th ODI hundred amid loud cheers from a capacity crowd.

Rahul recorded his third ODI hundred with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph, but lost his wicket to the paceman four balls later when mistiming a shot to third man.

Nicknamed the Hitman, Sharma registered his eighth score of 150 plus before edging an incoming delivery from paceman Sheldon Cottrell to the wicketkeeper.

West Indies responded strongly with Hope, who was dropped on nought, and Evin Lewis putting on 61 runs for the first wicket.

Hope then put on 106 runs for the fourth wicket with Nicholas Pooran, who survived a reprieve on 22 with Deepak Chahar dropping a simple catch at long-on off Ravindra Jadeja, hitting 75 off 47 balls.

Shami broke the stand with the wicket of Pooran and struck on the very next ball to get skipper Kieron Pollard caught behind for a first-ball duck.

Yadav then got the prized wicket of Hope with Kohli taking a superb catch in the outfield and then sent back Jason Holder stumped for 11 and Alzarri Joseph caught at second slip for nought to celebrate the hat-trick.

Debutant Khary Pierre made 21 and Keemo Paul hit 46 before being bowled by Shami as India won convincingly after losing the by eight wickets.

"We deserve to go out with a bang, our heads and shoulders are still high," said Pollard. "We'll come back and fight hard in a couple of days."

The third ODI is on Sunday in Cuttack.