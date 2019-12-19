India v West Indies ODIs - Men's

Yadav's second ODI hat-trick downs Windies

Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian bowler to take two ODI hat-tricks when he skittled the West Indies in a wild encounter

19 December 2019, 10:41 AM AEST

