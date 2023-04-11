IPL 2023

Stoinis stars in IPL thriller after rapid Maxwell fifty

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell both smashed half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants grabbed a run off the final ball to beat RCB by one wicket

AP & cricket.com.au

11 April 2023, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo