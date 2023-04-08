IPL 2023

Pandya does it all as Stoinis's Lucknow go top of IPL

A superb all-round performance from Krunal Pandya against Sunrisers Hyderabad has steered Lucknow Super Giants to the top of the IPL table with a five-wicket win

AP

8 April 2023, 06:59 AM AEST

