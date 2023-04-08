Pandya does it all as Stoinis's Lucknow go top of IPL

Krunal Pandya's brilliant all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad has propelled Lucknow Super Giants to the top of the Indian Premier League.

Pandya's left-arm spin bagged 3-18 and helped pin down Hyderabad to 8-121 before he then smashed 34 off 23 balls in Lucknow's easy run chase as they reached 5-127 with four overs to spare.

"A very good day at the office," Pandya said after the five-wicket win.

"Everything was special today. Overall this year I'm in a good head space, I have a lot more clarity about how I want to go about my game, whether it's batting or bowling.

Krunal Pandya took three wickets and made 34 in Lucknow's win // BCCI-Sportzpics

"Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place."

With their second home win, Lucknow moved atop the table, while Hyderabad remained rooted to the bottom.

Hyderabad's decision to bat first on a slow pitch didn't go their way as Pandya struck with his fifth ball in the batting powerplay when Mayank Agarwal was caught at extra cover.

Pandya trapped Anmolpreet Singh for 31 and clean-bowled captain Aiden Markram as the next delivery crashed into the off stump.

Harry Brook, Hyderabad's big signing, continued to struggle against spin and was stumped off Ravi Bishnoi's leggies after scoring three from four balls.

Veteran Amit Mishra (2-23) and Bishnoi (1-16) played their part in strangling the Hyderabad batters in the middle overs before Abdul Samad's 21-run cameo off 10 balls.

In Lucknow's reply, Pandya and skipper KL Rahul (35) shared a key 55-run stand for the third wicket.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed Rahul and Romario Shepherd off successive deliveries but Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs when he smashed a six against Thangarasu Natarajan over backward square leg.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis was 10no when Lucknow won by five wickets // BCCI-Sportzpics

Lucknow's Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis was there at the finish too, having contributed a couple of boundaries in a 13-ball 10 not out.

"(That's) not enough runs," Markram said. "(If we got to) that 150, 160 mark, we would have been in the game. We realised it wasn't going to be a great wicket for batting."

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale