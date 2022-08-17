The Men's Hundred 2022

Zampa double in vain as Abbott douses Fire

Adam Zampa picked up two prize wickets in the Hundred but Sean Abbott was the winning Australian in Manchester with a sensational return of four wickets

AAP

17 August 2022, 07:30 AM AEST

