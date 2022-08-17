Zampa double in vain as Abbott douses Fire

Adam Zampa has shown his wily best at Old Trafford, dismissing Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as the pair threatened to break all manner of records, but his smarts were in vain as Welsh Fire were well beaten by Manchester Originals.

Instead, it was his Aussie compatriot, Sean Abbott, who ended Tuesday night all smiles with a stunning return of 4-8 off 15 balls, including that of Zampa, as Originals won by 47 runs.

"He'll admit he hasn't quite bowled at his best so far but he showed all his experience (today)," said Buttler, captain of Originals and England's white-ball teams.

"He's such a fine player in the Big Bash and on the fringes of the Australian squad, so to really lead from the front is just what we needed from him."

Abbott will play his final game for the Originals in this season's Hundred on Thursday in Southampton before returning to Australia for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Townsville and Cairns.

"It's not the start to the season we wanted but we came out and executed today and backed up the batters," said Abbott after the Originals secured their first win of the season.

Zampa claimed the big wickets of Buttler and Salt // Getty

"Personally, I haven't really set the tone as I probably should have been doing but Mitchell Stanley did that for us tonight and everyone backed it up."

Buttler and Salt had set off like meteors, Salt smashing Jake Ball for three successive sixes as the pair averaged two runs a ball in the first six five-ball sets.

But Zampa brought it to a halt, bowling Salt for 38 off 22 balls then yorking Buttler for 29 off 17.

The leggie finished with 2-17 off his 20 balls as Originals, their impetus halted, finished on 9-149.

It looked a feasible target against a side short of confidence after losing three successive matches.

But Welsh Fire had not won either and Abbott made immediate inroads brilliantly catching Joe Clarke in the deep off debutant Stanley then having Tom Banton caught and bowled off a leading edge.

Though Ben Duckett (well caught by Abbott for 25 off 15) and Dwaine Pretorius (29 off 14) had a go, Fire's innings never caught light.

Abbott, unusually for a quick, also claimed a stumping. David Payne had his stumps thrown down by keeper Salt, who was standing back, as he dallied in grounding his bat back in his crease.

That summed up an innings in which they were bowled out for 102 with 11 balls still to use.

Australians at The Hundred 2022

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

London Spirit: Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt

Northern Superchargers: Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy

Southern Brave: Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Trent Rockets: Alana King, Elyse Villani

Welsh Fire: Nicola Carey, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott

Manchester Originals: Sean Abbott, Ashton Turner

Oval Invincibles: Hilton Cartwright

Southern Brave: Tim David, Marcus Stoinis

Trent Rockets: Daniel Sams

Welsh Fire: Adam Zampa