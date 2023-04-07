Harris greets CA contract with gritty fifty in county opener

Marcus Harris has marked his show of faith from Australian cricket chiefs with a gritty County Championship half-century that demonstrated why he's in line to win an Ashes recall.

Harris's inclusion in the national contract list announced on Thursday has propelled the opener into pole position to win back his Test place after a 14-month exile.

QUICK SINGLE Harris heads the pack as Aussies eye future openers

And on the first day of the championship season in England on Thursday, he showed why that's the case as he held Gloucestershire's innings together in testing conditions at Cardiff with wickets tumbling around him.

The left-hander, who secured a national contract ahead of Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, kept Glamorgan's attack at bay for three hours on a difficult, rain-hit opening day, scoring 59 from 129 balls.

Harris was the mainstay of Gloucestershire's total of 165 after they had been sent in and succumbed largely to Australian-born Dutch international paceman Timm van der Gugten, who claimed 5-26 off 17 penetrating overs.

QUICK SINGLE The Ashes hopefuls out to impress in county campaigns

After rain interruptions at Sophia Gardens, the 30-year-old Harris, who'd only arrived in the UK earlier in the week after playing for Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final, was the model of patience as he dealt expertly with a swinging, seaming ball, taking 92 balls before finally scoring the first of his six boundaries.

He was the seventh wicket to fall, beaten by an inswinging full delivery from his namesake, James Harris, with the score on 108.

Other Australians fared impressively too as the County Championship got under way rather damply with the sun playing hide-and-seek.

The opening day of Cameron Bancroft's debut for Somerset was abandoned due to a wet outfield // Getty

Allrounder Sean Abbott helped shore up Surrey's innings at Old Trafford, coming in at No.9 to rattle up an unbeaten 34 off 57 balls, with three fours and a six, as the visitors finished on 7-340, largely thanks to 76 from England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and 86 not out from Cameron Steel.

Nathan McAndrew made a bright debut for Sussex at Hove, earning his first wicket for the county with a lovely away-swinger and later trapping danger man Graham Clark lbw, who hit six sixes in his 47 as Durham reached 7-352.

The South Australian quick finished with impressive figures of 3-69 from 19 overs.

McAndrew celebrates one of his three wickets on the opening day of the county season // Getty

And evergreen 41-year-old former West Australian quick Michael Hogan, who surprised everyone by moving to Kent after a distinguished county career with Glamorgan, showed his worth once again, picking up 2-36 off his eight overs as Northamptonshire collapsed to 7-89 on another rain-ruined day.

WA's Sheffield Shield-winning captain Sam Whiteman could only manage a solitary single on his county debut for Northants before being bowled by Matthew Quinn.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Kane Richardson (T20s)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)