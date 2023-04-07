County Championship Division One 2023

Harris greets CA contract with gritty fifty in county opener

Ashes contender Marcus Harris began his 2023 campaign in England with determined half-century for Gloucestershire as the 2023 County Championship season got underway overnight

AAP

7 April 2023, 07:53 AM AEST

