IPL 2023

Stoinis' star turn soured by injury in record IPL run-fest

Allrounder to undergo scans on finger following player-of-the-match effort that saw Lucknow rack up second biggest IPL total ever

AAP

29 April 2023, 07:20 AM AEST

