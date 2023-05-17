IPL 2023

Stoinis monsters Mumbai to book Lucknow into playoffs

Western Australian blazes eight sixes in career-best IPL hand, trumping Cameron Green, Tim David and Jason Behrendorff's Mumbai Indians

AAP

17 May 2023, 07:41 AM AEST

